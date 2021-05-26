Iowa reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 162 cases Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 162 more COVID-19 cases, and four additional COVID-19 related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 371,001 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,039 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,329,025 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,797 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,756,276 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 10.5 percent.

There are 120 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 18 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 32 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

