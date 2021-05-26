Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson plans trip back to space

(CNN) - A record-holding NASA astronaut from Iowa is currently retired, but she’s planning to head back to space.

Peggy Whitson revealed she will pilot a private company’s mission to space.

The Houseton-based company Axiom has dubbed the mission “AX-2.”

It will use a SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule to carry Whitson and another pilot to the International Space Station.

Whitson first flew to space in 2002, and has clocked 665 total days in space already. That’s almost a full two years.

The mission is slated to take off in 2022.

It could be among the first privately funded civilian missions to space to launch from U.S. soil.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.