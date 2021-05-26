Des Moines man called a hero after stopping gas station robbery

COLFAX, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man is being called a hero after stopping a gas-station robbery.

It happened at the Casey’s at 501 W. State St. around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Brice Gathercole went to a Casey’s to get a bag of ice, but when he walked in, he saw a man behind the counter with a gun.

He says the man was stuffing his pockets full of cigarettes.

The store’s three clerks were hiding in a closet office while on the phone with law enforcement.

The Colfax Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the gas station.

Gathercole said he began talking to the man to calm him down. He also asked if he needed a ride somewhere.

“I tell him, I say, ‘You know, I’m trying to help you here.’ I said, ‘Could you point that somewhere else?’ And he looked away just for a second,” Gathercole said. “I grabbed the barrel of the gun, pulled it off to my side and then took it away from him. I knew all the officers were out here, so I went out the door with the gun like this.”

While Gathercole was trying to talk to the man, police and sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Police took the gunman into custody and nobody was hurt.

