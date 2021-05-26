Advertisement

Des Moines man called a hero after stopping gas station robbery

Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man is being called a hero after stopping a gas-station robbery.

It happened at the Casey’s at 501 W. State St. around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Brice Gathercole went to a Casey’s to get a bag of ice, but when he walked in, he saw a man behind the counter with a gun.

He says the man was stuffing his pockets full of cigarettes.

The store’s three clerks were hiding in a closet office while on the phone with law enforcement.

The Colfax Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the gas station.

Gathercole said he began talking to the man to calm him down. He also asked if he needed a ride somewhere.

“I tell him, I say, ‘You know, I’m trying to help you here.’ I said, ‘Could you point that somewhere else?’ And he looked away just for a second,” Gathercole said. “I grabbed the barrel of the gun, pulled it off to my side and then took it away from him. I knew all the officers were out here, so I went out the door with the gun like this.”

While Gathercole was trying to talk to the man, police and sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Police took the gunman into custody and nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, right, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
REPLAY: Defense calls witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Linn-Mar
Linn-Mar to end school year three days earlier
Police: 2 killed in crash after fleeing Iowa traffic stop
The Yellow River State Forest is located in Allamakee County.
State park visitors concerned over DNR’s decision to transfer lone park ranger

Latest News

The Marion Independent School District is now officially changing its mascot to the Wolves.
Marion Independent School District adopts new name, mascot
Waterloo police release name of weekend shooting victim
Fontae Buelow testifies in court on Thursday, January 18, 2018
Second trial underway for man accused of killing his girlfriend in Dubuque
A Cedar Rapids organization is kicking off a series of events to help get diapers to families...
Cedar Rapids organization kicks off community diaper day
The Marion Independent School District is now officially changing its mascot to the Wolves.
Marion Independent School District adopts new name, mascot