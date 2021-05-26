Advertisement

Defense paints Bahena Rivera as hard-working immigrant during opening statements

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to court proceedings during his trial, Tuesday, May 25, 2021,...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to court proceedings during his trial, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial for the 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)(Kelsey Kremer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The defense says the man on trial for the 2018 stabbing death of a University of Iowa student is a hard-working, family-centered immigrant from Mexico who was pressured into making a false confession.

Jennifer Frese, a lawyer for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, told jurors in her opening statement that their hearts should break for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. But she says authorities conducted an incomplete investigation into her death and were too quick to close the case.

Bahena Rivera’s defense declined to give an opening statement when the trial began last week, opting to do so after prosecutors rested their case on Monday.


