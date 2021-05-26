Advertisement

LIVE: Defense attorneys call more witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Defense attorneys will continue presenting their case in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

He is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County in 2018.

The University of Iowa student disappeared while on a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa in July of that year.

Investigators say Bahena Rivera led them to her body several weeks later in a cornfield.

On Tuesday the defense gave its opening statements in court in Davenport. They chose not to do this at the start of the trial last week.

Jennifer Frese, a lawyer for Bahena Rivera, told jurors their hearts should break for Tibbetts, but she says authorities conducted an incomplete investigation into her death. She also argues they were too quick to close the case.

“The state, in this case, got what they wanted, and they closed the case,” Frese said.

Several people close to the suspect took the stand yesterday.

This includes his uncle’s wife and the mother of his five-year-old daughter. They both testified that Cristhian Bahena Rivera was never expressed anger and was never violent towards them.

DNA expert Dr. Michael Spence also testified. He analyzed the DNA found in the back of Bahena Rivera’s black Chevy Malibu.

He says he found additional DNA which did not belong to either person, but he also did not dispute the presence of Tibbetts’ blood in the trunk.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, right, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
REPLAY: Defense calls witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Linn-Mar
Linn-Mar to end school year three days earlier
Police: 2 killed in crash after fleeing Iowa traffic stop
The Yellow River State Forest is located in Allamakee County.
State park visitors concerned over DNR’s decision to transfer lone park ranger

Latest News

Many people are against plans for a potential solar farm project in Linn County.
Many voice opposition to potential solar farm project in Linn County
Many people are against plans for a potential solar farm project in Linn County.
Many voice opposition to potential solar farm project in Linn County
Much of Iowa has been stuck in a wet stretch of weather lately, and scientists say it's part of...
Iowa climate outlook: 'New normal' could bring wetter spring
The Marion Independent School District is now officially changing its mascot to the Wolves.
Marion Independent School District adopts new name, mascot