LIVE: Defense attorneys call more witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Defense attorneys will continue presenting their case in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

He is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County in 2018.

The University of Iowa student disappeared while on a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa in July of that year.

Investigators say Bahena Rivera led them to her body several weeks later in a cornfield.

On Tuesday the defense gave its opening statements in court in Davenport. They chose not to do this at the start of the trial last week.

Jennifer Frese, a lawyer for Bahena Rivera, told jurors their hearts should break for Tibbetts, but she says authorities conducted an incomplete investigation into her death. She also argues they were too quick to close the case.

“The state, in this case, got what they wanted, and they closed the case,” Frese said.

Several people close to the suspect took the stand yesterday.

This includes his uncle’s wife and the mother of his five-year-old daughter. They both testified that Cristhian Bahena Rivera was never expressed anger and was never violent towards them.

DNA expert Dr. Michael Spence also testified. He analyzed the DNA found in the back of Bahena Rivera’s black Chevy Malibu.

He says he found additional DNA which did not belong to either person, but he also did not dispute the presence of Tibbetts’ blood in the trunk.

