A fabulous day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Enjoy today! This is most definitely the bright spot of the next 9 days with highs well into the 70s, plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Late tonight into tomorrow, the next system approaches. Plan on windy, rainy and chilly conditions for your Thursday with highs struggling to even get to 60 at Cedar Rapids. Farther north towards Dubuque, this may be a case where 50-55 is all you get for highs as a steady rain takes over. Much of our area will receive over one inch of rainfall. Look for a really chilly day on Friday with the potential for record cold high temps over portions of the area. This will be combined with areas of drizzle and plenty of low clouds. Plan on a cool holiday weekend with highs mainly in the 60s. Clouds will be fairly common, especially given recent rain and such chilly air over the region.

