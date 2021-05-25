Advertisement

Urbandale teen celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - More Iowa teens are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, including one who did it on her birthday.

Nora Turner got her first dose the same day she turned 14.

This coincided with the first full week when kids 12-15 could get vaccinated. She got vaccinated at UnityPoint in Urbandale.

Turner says she got it, so she doesn’t have to see another family member get the virus.

“I really consider it important so that way I can try and get back to some sense of normalcy, because the whole pandemic has taken an incredible toll on my family,” Nora Turner said.

Doctors believe at this rate, the U-S will have enough safety data to vaccinate children of any age by the end of this year.

