LIVE: Defense to present its case in Bahena Rivera murder trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARNING! COURT VIDEO UNCENSORED AND MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The state rested its case on Monday after four days of testimony.

On Tuesday, the defense will present its case in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial.

Bahena Rivera is charged with first degree murder for killing Mollie Tibbetts back in 2018. He is accused of stabbing her to death while she was out on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

The prosecution’s final witnesses testified on Monday, including several investigators. They discussed the surveillance video that led them to Bahena Rivera’s arrest.

In cross-examination, the defense brought up eight other men they believed were suspects, but investigators say all the men were cleared.

Investigators also say they never found a knife near the crime scene.

The jury saw autopsy photos of Tibbetts for the first time, which included at least nine definitive stab wounds.

But State Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Klein suspected there could be up to 12 wounds. He also testified that her body was decomposing by the time she was found.

“I would categorize her as a moderate to severe decomposition with skeletonization meaning parts of bone were starting to show through,” Dr. Klein said.

Dr. Klein deemed the manner of death a homicide.

After the state rested yesterday, the defense pushed for an acquittal on the First Degree Murder charge. The defense attorney claimed the state didn’t have sufficient evidence.

Judge Joel Yates denied the motion.

