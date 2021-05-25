Advertisement

Police: 2 killed in crash after fleeing Iowa traffic stop

By Associated Press
May. 25, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two people have died in a fiery crash in Des Moines after the car they were in fled a traffic stop, then crashed.

Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon after the car fled when a a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped it on suspicion of speeding.

A pedestrian later told the deputy a car had crashed, and police say it was the same car that had fled the stop.

The car was engulfed in flames when first responders reached it.

Authorities identified the two people in the vehicle as 20-year-old Moises Ruiz and 22-year-old Tatiana Munguia, both of Des Moines.

