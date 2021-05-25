Advertisement

Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military contractor crashed in a nearby residential area.

A base spokesman confirmed the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Florida-based company Draken US owned the aircraft and said the pilot had died and no one else was on board. It’s unclear whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

A neighbor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he heard a loud thump as the plane crashed into a residential yard across the street, and he saw black smoke billowing from the home.

Witnesses posted online images of city and base fire crews arriving, and a helicopter circling the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Court proceedings continue in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at...
Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts
Pedestrian severely hurt by vehicle in Tiffin
Electric scooters, part of an e-bike and scooter share program, sit at a designated bike rack...
Scooters on sidewalks a growing issue in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump's GOP allies are seeking Arizona-style audits of the 2020...
It’s not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads
Former President Donald Trump's GOP allies are seeking Arizona-style audits of the 2020...
Trump allies pushing Arizona-style audits
Safety officials in Linn County say the pandemic has put aside car seat checks because they...
Pandemic left car seat checks behind
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas
The Yellow River State Forest is located in Allamakee County.
State park visitors concerned over DNR’s decision to transfer lone park ranger