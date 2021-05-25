Advertisement

NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Institutes of Health wants scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

Specifically, the agency would like them to look into the impact of remote learning and reduced social interaction.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said the pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their mental health.

There are a couple of key questions, he believes.

“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens, for this prolonged period?” Collins asked.

“What about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?”

Earlier research showed that even healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City
Court proceedings continue in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at...
Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, right, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
REPLAY: Defense calls witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial

Latest News

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
Army Reserve reprimands 12 soldiers in sexual assault probe
The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.
Lego unveils world map, largest set ever
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later