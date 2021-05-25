Advertisement

Mount Mercy excited for first appearance in NAIA World Series

By Josh Christensen
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the past two weeks, Mount Mercy has gone from conference champions, to regional champions and is now set to play in its first ever NAIA World Series on Thursday in Columbus, Georgia.

“Everybody’s having a lot of fun and we’re not ready for it to end yet,” said head coach Larry Yoder.

Since this is the team’s first ever appearance, the feelings and expectations are hard for the players to describe. A couple of players, including Solon native Jess Heick, did win a state softball title in high school, but several others never experienced a state tournament.

“I’m a Washington grad right across the street,” said senior shortstop Payton Bruner. “We didn’t get too far, we never made it to state. This is probably the biggest stage I’ve ever been on.”

The Mustangs open the World Series on Thursday versus the University of Houston-Victoria. Game starts at 9 a.m.

