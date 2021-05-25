Look for scattered storms later today, humidity breaks tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the final day of this ridiculously repetitive weather pattern. While there may be an isolated shower this morning, much of today’s activity will be found along a cold front arriving later this afternoon into tonight. While the risk of severe weather still remains fairly low, a few stronger storms may still occur as the front passes through. Tomorrow continues to look like the bright spot of the week with ample sunshine, dropping humidity and highs well into the 70s. After this, the next system arrives quickly on Thursday with widespread rainfall likely. Much of our area may receive an inch or more. This system is going to unlock a late-May chill along with lots of clouds. We’ll likely be reaching for the jackets and long sleeves from Thursday through the Memorial Day weekend.

