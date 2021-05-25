Advertisement

Look for scattered storms later today, humidity breaks tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the final day of this ridiculously repetitive weather pattern. While there may be an isolated shower this morning, much of today’s activity will be found along a cold front arriving later this afternoon into tonight. While the risk of severe weather still remains fairly low, a few stronger storms may still occur as the front passes through. Tomorrow continues to look like the bright spot of the week with ample sunshine, dropping humidity and highs well into the 70s. After this, the next system arrives quickly on Thursday with widespread rainfall likely. Much of our area may receive an inch or more. This system is going to unlock a late-May chill along with lots of clouds. We’ll likely be reaching for the jackets and long sleeves from Thursday through the Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Court proceedings continue in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at...
Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts
Pedestrian severely hurt by vehicle in Tiffin
Electric scooters, part of an e-bike and scooter share program, sit at a designated bike rack...
Scooters on sidewalks a growing issue in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Forecast tonight
Pop up storm pattern continues through Tuesday
Forecast tonight
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Still humid, isolated showers and storms possible once again