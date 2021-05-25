Advertisement

KCRG-TV9′s Student of the Month knows the recipe for success

Iowa City West High School Junior Aashika Gadkari started her own bakery. Besides brightening other’s days with treats, she also donates part of her profits.
By Jackie Kennon
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In between classes while learning at home, Iowa City West High School Junior Aashika Gadkari is mixing up something sweet. While maintaining a GPA of 4.2, and participating in a full schedule of extra circulars, Gadkari is also running her very own small business.

“She’s a small business owner which is pretty unique for anybody let alone a high school student,” said Iowa City West High Principal Mitch Gross.

Over the summer of 2020, with extra time during the pandemic, she began doing more baking.

“I just randomly added ingredients and hoped for the best,” Gadkari said.

That September, she launched her business. It’s called iCake.

“It’s a story that’s worth telling because it’s not every day that you have a student who comes up with an idea and then carries it through to fruition,” Principal Gross said.

She donates some of her profits to local organizations, including to the UI Dance Marathon to support child cancer patients. Gadkari is also working to send money to India, where her family is from, to help people suffering from coronavirus get oxygen. She’s also taken her cupcakes to nursing home staff and local healthcare centers.

“I remember going to nurses and going to staff and giving them the cupcakes and then when they saw them they looked so happy,” Gadkari said. “Just for one cupcake you can make someone’s whole day even their whole week.”

While her baking has some secret ingredients, she says the secret to success is with everyone.

“I think we all have a quality like that, sometimes we just have to unlock it,” Gadkari said. “She’s just been incredibly successful at everything she’s done,” Gross said.

For the future, Gadkari says her college choices and future plans have changed since she started her own business.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Court proceedings continue in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at...
Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts
Pedestrian severely hurt by vehicle in Tiffin
Electric scooters, part of an e-bike and scooter share program, sit at a designated bike rack...
Scooters on sidewalks a growing issue in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa City Community School District is hoping to start online, but as it waits for the state to...
Iowa City schools moves to optional face mask policy after Gov. Reynolds signs new law
Waterloo Community School District to make masks optional
Cedar Rapids school district to maintain mask wearing protocol through end of school year
The University of Iowa celebrated the accomplishments of its 2021 spring and summer graduates.
University of Iowa celebrates 2021 graduates Sunday at Kinnick