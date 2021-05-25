Advertisement

Iowa woman pleads guilty in $1.5 million embezzlement

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The former manager of a Denison credit union has admitted participating in a nearly $1.5 million embezzlement scheme.

Janine Keim pleaded guilty Monday to making false statements. She and another employee were accused of embezzling $1.48 million from Consumers Credit Union, which is now called Colbalt Credit Union from May 2012 to March 2018.

Prosecutors say Keim filed false reports to auditors and administrators to conceal the amount of missing money.

The credit union’s former head teller, Brenda Jensen, of Denison, pleaded guilty in October to embezzlement. She is scheduled for sentencing in June.

