Iowa reports 169 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, no additional deaths

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 169 more COVID-19 cases.

For the third day in a row, the state had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 370,839 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,035 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,323,745 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,609 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,754,479 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 10.5 percent.

There are 122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 18 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 33 are in the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

