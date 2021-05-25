Advertisement

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon is recovering after being physically assaulted in Iowa City early Sunday morning. He received medical attention to treat a serious head injury.

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery in a statement. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”

A police investigation is still ongoing, but no charges have been filed.

