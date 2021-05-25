Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs Emmalee’s law to change the way hit-and-run crimes are prosecuted

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday signed Emmalee’s Law. It’s a new law that will change the way hit-and-run crimes are prosecuted in Iowa.

The law is named after Iowa State University student Emmalee Jacobs, who was hit and killed by a CyRide bus driver in 2015.

The driver claimed he never saw Jacobs. He was arrested more than a month later and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The law states any driver involved in an accident resulting in injury or death shall “as soon as possible make a good-faith effort to immediately contact emergency services or make a 911 call.”

It also requires drivers to come forward as soon as they realize they were involved in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Court proceedings continue in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at...
Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts
Pedestrian severely hurt by vehicle in Tiffin
Electric scooters, part of an e-bike and scooter share program, sit at a designated bike rack...
Scooters on sidewalks a growing issue in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

(Jackie Kennon/KCRG)
Eastern Iowa Airport to suspend health screening program
Construction is set to start Tuesday on a new healthcare clinic in Marion.
Construction to begin on new healthcare clinic in Marion
More Iowa teens are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, including one who did it on her...
Urbandale teen celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine
The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids is ending its "Travel Well" health-screening program...
Eastern Iowa Airport to end health screening program
The White House is calling on the World Health Organization to investigate the origin of...
White House calls on World Health Organizations to investigate COVID-19 origins