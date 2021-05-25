Gov. Reynolds signs Emmalee’s law to change the way hit-and-run crimes are prosecuted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday signed Emmalee’s Law. It’s a new law that will change the way hit-and-run crimes are prosecuted in Iowa.

The law is named after Iowa State University student Emmalee Jacobs, who was hit and killed by a CyRide bus driver in 2015.

The driver claimed he never saw Jacobs. He was arrested more than a month later and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The law states any driver involved in an accident resulting in injury or death shall “as soon as possible make a good-faith effort to immediately contact emergency services or make a 911 call.”

It also requires drivers to come forward as soon as they realize they were involved in the accident.

