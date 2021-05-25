Eastern Iowa Airport to suspend health screening program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids is ending its “Travel Well” health-screening program for outbound passengers starting July 1.

The program was a partnership between the airport and Mercy Medical Center.

It launched in January and required passengers to receive a temperature check and answer questions about potential exposure to the COVID-19.

Air travel has been increasing nationally in recent weeks. It hit a pandemic record over the weekend.

Airport Director Marty Lenss said the decision to end the program was made after consulting with health officials and Mercy doctors.

“We believe we have reached a point in which it makes sense to suspend the screenings,” Lenss said in a press release. “If conditions change, we will be able to re-start the program.”

