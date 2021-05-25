Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Airport to suspend health screening program

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids is ending its “Travel Well” health-screening program for outbound passengers starting July 1.

The program was a partnership between the airport and Mercy Medical Center.

It launched in January and required passengers to receive a temperature check and answer questions about potential exposure to the COVID-19.

Air travel has been increasing nationally in recent weeks. It hit a pandemic record over the weekend.

Airport Director Marty Lenss said the decision to end the program was made after consulting with health officials and Mercy doctors.

“We believe we have reached a point in which it makes sense to suspend the screenings,” Lenss said in a press release. “If conditions change, we will be able to re-start the program.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Court proceedings continue in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at...
Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts
Pedestrian severely hurt by vehicle in Tiffin
Electric scooters, part of an e-bike and scooter share program, sit at a designated bike rack...
Scooters on sidewalks a growing issue in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults...
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members
Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery is scheduled for May 26.
2.7 million sign up for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery, governor says
The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday.
Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend