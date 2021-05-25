Advertisement

Democratic Iowa farmer running for GOP Sen. Grassley’s seat

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on...
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)(Al Drago | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa farmer and farmer county supervisor has become the first Democrat to announce he is running for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s seat.

In a campaign video released Monday, Dave Muhlbauer says many Iowa voters “just feel like Democrats are leaving rural areas high and dry.”

He portrays himself as vested in the future of struggling rural America as a fifth-generation farmer.

Muhlbauer’s candidacy marks a shift in strategy for Democrats, who haven’t won a statewide race in Iowa in almost two decades.

At 37, Muhlbauer is also a half century younger than the 87-year-old Grassley, who has said he will announce his reelection plans in the fall.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Court proceedings continue in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at...
Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts
Pedestrian severely hurt by vehicle in Tiffin
Electric scooters, part of an e-bike and scooter share program, sit at a designated bike rack...
Scooters on sidewalks a growing issue in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Around 20 inmates have already participated in the Real Talk program.
Real Talk program helping Dubuque inmates
FILE — The exterior of Cedar Rapids City Hall on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids city facilities to reopen to the public July 6
Demonstrators and police in downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, May 29, 2020, during a...
Iowa Senate passes “Back the Blue” bill
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions