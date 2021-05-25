Defense calls first witnesses in Bahena Rivera muder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - With the prosecution resting their case, the defense made its opening statements and called its first witnesses Tuesday morning in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial.

Bahena Rivera is charged in the killing of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018.

Tibbetts disappeared while out for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn in Poweshiek County. Authorities say Bahena Rivera led them to her body in a cornfield about a month later.

The defense said attorneys intend to bring their own witnesses, and they would share more about Bahena Rivera as he worked to find a better life. They were clear when it came to the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

“...Your heart should break for Mollie Tibbetts,” Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese said. “Your heart should break for her family. Mollie Tibbetts deserves justice. Her family deserves justice. But so does Cristhian Bahena Rivera.”

The defense called a family member and a former girlfriend of Cristhian Bahena Rivera in an attempt to humanize him. They testified that Bahena Rivera was funny, hardworking, takes care of his family, and was not violent.

The defense also called Dr. Michael J. Spence, an expert on analyzing DNA.

He said while he found no issues in the analysis done by the state when it came to Tibbetts and Bahena Rivera, he did bring up another issue.

He said there is blood from at least one other person found in the black Chevy Malibu linked to Bahena Rivera.

