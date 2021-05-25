Cedar Rapids Kernels to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event at Veterans Memorial Stadium on June 14.

Anyone 18 and older will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine at the event.

It will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the stadium’s lower parking lot.

Organizers said no appointments will be necessary.

Those who get their first vaccine dose at this event will be able to return for their second dose at a follow-up event planned for July 12.

