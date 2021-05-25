Arrest made in the death of an Oskaloosa woman killed along I-35 in West Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KYOU) - West Des Moines Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of an Oskaloosa woman who was hit and killed while walking along I-35 earlier this month.

According to court documents, On May 8th, 19-year-old Frank Davidson of Earlham, Iowa was seen drinking at a party. Witnesses told police Davidson had slurred speech, impaired balance, and was drinking straight from a bottle of Admiral Nelson’s Spiced Rum. Davidson was later seen leaving the party in his vehicle.

The documents say just before midnight, Davidson was driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was seen through an IOWA DOT camera veering off the roadway and striking the victim, 38-year old Stephanie Waddell of Oskaloosa.

Davidson drove a short distance and then pulled over. Documents say he made several phone calls to family and friends and then left the scene prior to contacting the police.

Davidson is charged with homicide by vehicle - operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident - death and homicide by vehicle - reckless driving.

