Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise in US

By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Biden is condemning the rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the U.S., calling the acts, “despicable” and saying they “must stop.”

In one week while this was happening in the Middle East, the Anti-Defamation League found more than 17,000 tweets with variations on the horrific phrase, “Hitler was right.”

“In the past you’d have a conflict in the Middle East, and maybe you’d see vandalism say at a synagogue,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said. “We’ve seen sort of a blitzkrieg of anti-Jewish acts across the country.”

He says it’s all fueled by online bile and conspiracy-mongering.

“Guess what: those unhinged conspiratorial claims lead to real world consequences against American Jews,” Greenblatt said.

Mitchell Silber, the Executive Director of Security Initiative for Jewish Community Relations Council said people are being attacked for looking visibly-Jewish.

Joseph Borgen was wearing a Kippa when he became the victim of an anti-Semitic attack in Times Square.

“I see out of the corner of my eye someone chasing me with their arm back looking like they want to punch me,” Borgen said.

The attack happened in broad daylight. Borgen was surrounded by a crowd that he says shouted “filthy Jew.”

“[They] proceeded to kick me, punch me, hit me with flag poles, crutches and then towards the end of the assault I thought they were urinating on my face, but it was actually, you know, pepper spray, which they were, you know, pepper spraying me for upwards of a minute.”

The man seen hitting Borgen with a crutch has now been charged with a hate crime. A prosecutor said, while in the cells, the man said, “he has no problem doing this again.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD is now out in force. But these attacks aren’t just on the rise in New York.

After an anti-Semitic assault outside a Los Angeles sushi restaurant, one man was arrested. The LAPD requested his bail be enhanced due to the crime being motivated by hate.

One witness said someone in a car driving by started throwing glass bottles or glass cups at the tables.

According to the witness, the words “dirty Jew” were heard, cars stopped, and then men got out and ran toward the tables asking indiscriminately who was Jewish.

“Passions run high, that’s ok, that’s human,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “What is not ok is to take that out on innocent people, on groups of folks who are dining, because of who they are.”

In London, four men were arrested after anti-Semitic slogans were shouted from a pro-Palestinian convoy a week ago.

“One of the things that was always amazing to Jews in Western Europe is that in the United States Jews could be visibly Jewish,” Mitchell Silber said.

The Anti-Defamation League says in the past couple of weeks they’ve seen a 61 percent uptick in anti-Semitic incidents - so many incidents they say it’s actually tough to keep track.

“I’m now having American Jews tell me this, that they’re afraid to walk outside wearing a kippa, or wear a Jewish star necklace or just be visibly-identifiable as Jewish: like that’s chilling,” Jonathan Greenblatt said.

They’re also calling on social media giants to “step up.”

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

