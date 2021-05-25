Advertisement

Another round of storms this evening

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front will move in later today bringing another round of rain and storms to eastern Iowa. Severe weather threat continues to look low, but a few storms may be on the stronger side. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s.

Storm activity wraps up before midnight tonight and sets up for a dry day on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 70s and this will be the day to get outside and get any yard work done.

Another system moves in Thursday where rain will be widespread through the day and temperatures will be cooler, only in the low 60s. Many areas may see an inch or more of rainfall from this. We’ll be feeling like Fall to end the week with lingering showers on Friday and highs in the low to mid-50s. Cloudy and cool conditions still with us through the holiday weekend.

