Alzheimer’s Association hosts golf fundraiser

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Alzheimer’s Association hosted a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion.

The event for the Longest Day marks the day with the most daylight, the summer solstice, to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s and all other causes of dementia. Organizers say these events typically happen throughout the summer months.

Monday’s event saw some changes due to the pandemic with separate tee times and smaller groups, but organizers say they still saw a lot of support.

Tina Grossman, of the Alzheimer’s Association, said, ”It’s less people than normally we would have in a year I think, but people are still willing to get out, do some fundraising and of course everybody wants to enjoy a beautiful day of golf.”

All funds raised during Monday’s event go to support groups in Iowa as well as education and research. More events are planned throughout the summer and fall.

