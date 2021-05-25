Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association hosts golf fundraiser

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Alzheimer’s Association hosted a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion.

The event for the Longest Day marks the day with the most daylight, the summer solstice, to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s and all other causes of dementia. Organizers say these events typically happen throughout the summer months.

Monday’s event saw some changes due to the pandemic with separate tee times and smaller groups, but organizers say they still saw a lot of support.

Tina Grossman, of the Alzheimer’s Association, said, ”It’s less people than normally we would have in a year I think, but people are still willing to get out, do some fundraising and of course everybody wants to enjoy a beautiful day of golf.”

All funds raised during Monday’s event go to support groups in Iowa as well as education and research. More events are planned throughout the summer and fall.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old...
Operation Quickfind for Jamira Lewis canceled
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
(file photo)
Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds signs law funding broadband grant program
Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Hudson police have returned this missing boy to his mom.
Missing boy returned to mother
Iowa is among 25 states that have now fully vaccinated half of their adults.
50% of adults in 25 states are vaccinating, including Iowa