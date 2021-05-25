A cold front slides east with scattered storm chance

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -An eastward-moving cold front brings a welcome change. Thunderstorm activity associated with the front ends by midnight. This sets us up for a beautiful Wednesday. Drier air moves in along with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s with a northwest wind. Widespread rainfall is ahead for Thursday which ushers down an even colder air mass for Memorial Day Weekend. Have a great night.

