A cold front slides east with a storm chance

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastward-moving cold front brings a welcome change. Thunderstorm activity associated with the front ends by midnight. This sets us up for a beautiful Wednesday. Drier air moves in along with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s with a northwest wind. Widespread rainfall is ahead for Thursday which ushers down an even colder air mass for Memorial Day Weekend. Have a great night.

