Working Iowa: Kinze Manufacturing on track to hire more than 80 employees

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Kinze’s whole manufacturing plant in Williamsburg covers about a million square feet. The company builds agricultural equipment. Depending on the time of year, workers are either building planters or grain bins.

Joe Stewart works in the assembly part of the plant. He’s been with the company for a few years now. Sometimes he moves to different areas, whatever is needed to help Kinze’s production line moving.

“If one station is behind a little bit, the guys will float back or they can also float up,” he said.

Stewart is just one of more than 600 people who work at Kinze’s plant. The company wants to hire 80 more people in order to help with a busy workload, something Stewart says the whole plant is feeling right now.

Operations manager Mark Parriott said through the pandemic, commodity prices and demand fell flat. But it’s all coming back now.

“That increase is farm income,” he said. “Obviously, when farmers have money, it’s important for them to reinvest in their own business and they typically do that through the acquisition of equipment.”

Parriott said there are positions open in several areas, including welding.

“As a result of that we have a welder development program here,” he said. “We currently train and develop welders.”

He says he really looks for employees who have a positive attitude.

“Come in with a can-do attitude and be ready to learn and develop and work with others,” Parriott said.

Greg Thompson has been a welder with Kinze for more than 13 years. He works with many new hires. What he appreciates most is when the new hires ask questions.

“I’ve been welding for a little over 25 years, so I show them how, what’s easiest for me, and they can try to do that,” Thompson said. “A lot of these guys are younger than I am, I kinda appreciate them asking. It helps them, I hope, and it helps me, too.

Stewart says it’s all about taking pride in the work being done.

“We get to build these monsters, and they go out and help the farmers,” he said. “It just feels good in your heart that you’re actually helping them out.”

Kinze is hosting a job fair on June 2 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It’ll be at its on-campus Innovation Center. The company is hoping to hire at least 80 people out of that event. Click or tap here to learn more about career opportunities at Kinze.

