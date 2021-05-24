Advertisement

LIVE: Bahena Rivera murder trial resumes

Attorneys will begin the second week of the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial Monday morning.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an interpreter during his trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool)(JIM SLOSIAREK | Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys will begin the second week of the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial Monday morning.

Mollie Tibbetts went missing in July 2018 while out for a run. Police named Bahena Rivera as a suspect after surveillance footage showed him following Tibbetts on her run.

Prosecutors said he led law enforcement to her body more than a month later in a cornfield.

On Friday, the officer who Bahena Rivera allegedly confessed to answered questions on his confession.

“He stated that he did not remember how he put her inside the vehicle, but he did remember taking her out of the vehicle,” Former Iowa City Police Officer Pamela Romero said last week.

The defense claims he was told false information to coerce him into confessing.

A DCI criminalist, Amy Johnson, also testified on what she found inside the car Bahena Rivera allegedly drove the day Tibbetts disappeared.

She said evidence from his Chevy Malibu shows blood stains matching Tibbetts DNA.

Johnson also testified on the condition of Tibbetts’ body as she found it - hidden in a cornfield.

Johnson testified Tibbett’s shorts, headband and underwear were located several feet away from her body.

In cross-examination, the defense questioned whether items found at the scene were properly searched for DNA connecting them to Bahena Rivera.

Prosecution will resume calling witnesses to the stand on Monday morning.

