Waterloo police investigate two reports of gunshots Sunday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating two incidents of gunshots fired within minutes of each other Sunday night.

The first call came at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue.

Police three vehicles were struck by the gunfire, but no one was hurt.

About six minutes later, police got another call from the 700 block of Fowler Street.

Police said no one was hurt and there is no damage.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

