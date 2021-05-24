Advertisement

Still humid, isolated showers and storms possible once again

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather pattern still hasn’t changed much at all. All eyes are on radar through tomorrow night as scattered storm potential continues. Like the past few days, an isolated shower is possible this morning followed by a flareup of late afternoon and early evening storms. When the cold front works through the area tomorrow night to finally put the pattern to an end, a few strong storms may occur. Otherwise, Wednesday continues to look dry and quiet. Thursday will signal the start of a much cooler pattern with highs only in the lower 60s along with rain becoming likely. Behind that system, cool conditions will continue for a few days and you may be reaching for the long sleeves all the way through Memorial Day as temperatures stay below seasonal averages.

