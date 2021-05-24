‘Skate the Lake’ raises awareness for breast cancer during Dew Tour in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People around the world traveled to Lauridsen Skate Park in Des Moines over the weekend to compete in the Dew Tour.

It’s the only U.S. based global Olympic qualifying event for skateboarders, and it comes ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But one group outside the skate park used the event to showcase an important cause.

Local skateboarders and hundreds more rallied together to bring awareness to Breast Cancer. Many wore pink shirts in support.

The group Boarding for Breast Cancer organized the event called “Skate the Lake.”

Iowans of all ages tagged along to ride along the river to Grays Lake and back.

“We’re all about getting people aware that breast cancer does happen to young people. So we are on the road in non-COVID times about 100 days out of the year - teaching people about early detection,” said Boarding for Breast Cancer spokesperson, Maggie Gonzalez.

Many in the group said it was quite a workout but worthwhile.

They rode six miles to challenge the disease.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.