Scooters on sidewalks a growing issue in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police cited 17 riders of scooters, bikes and skateboards for riding on sidewalks in downtown Cedar Rapids in just an hour over the weekend.

Police warned Monday of a growing issue of complaints about people riding bikes and scooters on sidewalks, particularly in the area of downtwon betwen Second and Fourth Avenues and 3rd and 5th Streets Southeast. Riding bikes, scooters or skateboard on the sidewalk is an offense that carries up to a $600 fine.

Cedar Rapids police issued an enforcement project between 11:00 pm and midnight on Saturday and issued 17 citations for riding on sidewalks in that one hour.

The increase in violations coincides with the restart of the city’s bike and scooter rental program that puts dozens of electric scooters and bikes on the roads around Cedar Rapids.

Police said they have also received many calls about bikes and scooters left out in various parts of the city. The vendor for the program, VeoRide is responsible for maintaining the fleet of scooters and bikes and hires staff to fetch ones that are not returned to proper racks. Complaints or reports of abandoned bikes or scooters can be made to VeoRide at 855-836-2256 or email hello@veoride.com.

