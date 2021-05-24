Advertisement

Pop up storm pattern continues through Tuesday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours tonight, where heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning could be possible, like the last couple of days. Temperatures overnight fall into the mid to upper 60s.

A few light showers may impact eastern Iowa through the morning, otherwise, we will be watching a cold front that will push through tomorrow bringing another round of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening, a few stronger storms may be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s through the middle of the week with quiet and dry weather on Wednesday.

Another system moves through on Thursday where rain will be likely and cooler pattern sets in. Highs on Thursday in the low 60s and then we will drop into the 50s on Friday with lingering showers. Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend look dry but on the cooler side before another round of storms moves in Sunday night and into Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old...
Operation Quickfind for Jamira Lewis canceled
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
(file photo)
Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
Iowa reports 148 new COVID cases Sunday, no new deaths
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Forecast tonight
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Still humid, isolated showers and storms possible once again
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
We continue to keep chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms in the forecast as we start...
More of the same