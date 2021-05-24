Pop up storm pattern continues through Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours tonight, where heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning could be possible, like the last couple of days. Temperatures overnight fall into the mid to upper 60s.

A few light showers may impact eastern Iowa through the morning, otherwise, we will be watching a cold front that will push through tomorrow bringing another round of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening, a few stronger storms may be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s through the middle of the week with quiet and dry weather on Wednesday.

Another system moves through on Thursday where rain will be likely and cooler pattern sets in. Highs on Thursday in the low 60s and then we will drop into the 50s on Friday with lingering showers. Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend look dry but on the cooler side before another round of storms moves in Sunday night and into Monday.

