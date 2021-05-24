Pedestrian severely hurt by vehicle in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - A pedestrian suffered “severe injuries” after a vehicle hit the person in Tiffin Monday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff says the vehicle hit the pedestrian around 8:05 am Monday at the intersection of Deer View Ave and Jackson Street in Tiffin. The pedestrian was taken to UIHC. The pedestrian’s identity has not been released until family is notified.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

