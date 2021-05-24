Advertisement

Marion Independent School District to vote on new mascot

Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A vote on Monday could finalize the “Wolves” as the new mascot for the Marion Independent School District.

A poll within the district found 57% of those who voted picked the “Wolves” over the “Storm.”

The school decided in February to replace its “Indians” mascot with the “Mavericks.”

People later told district leaders about the origin of the term “Maverick.” It dates back to an early 1800′s Texas rancher and slave owner.

The superintendent says the school board will now discuss and finalize a mascot during their Monday meeting.

