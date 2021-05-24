Advertisement

Liberty High School Difference Makers host dance marathon

Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some students at Liberty High School put on their dancing shoes for a good cause.

The Liberty High Difference Makers hosted a dance marathon on Sunday.

They raised more than $36,000 to financially and emotionally support kids with life-threatening diseases.

The students didn’t know until a few weeks ago if they’d even be able to hold the annual event because of the pandemic.

“We’ve had some dance surges, so everybody gets in the middle and just dances and goes all out,” said Abigail Hall, Liberty High School sophomore. “It’s been a hard year because of COVID and everything, so it’s a way for everybody to just let loose and have fun.”

The money raised will benefit the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and Fight with Flash Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file photo)
Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
The Iowa Board of Corrections announced the name of the next warden at Anamosa State...
Former warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary takes voluntary demotion
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Iowa man serving life for killing infant dies in prison
Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer
Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer
Audio of Linn-Mar teacher pressuring students to wear masks has some parents upset

Latest News

Marion Independent School District to vote on new mascot
Marion Independent School District to vote on new mascot
Dubuque vaccine clinics scheduled for upcoming week
Dubuque vaccine clinics scheduled for upcoming week
Liberty High School Difference Makers host dance marathon
Liberty High School Difference Makers host dance marathon
Marion Independent School District to vote on new mascot
Marion Independent School District to vote on new mascot