Liberty High School Difference Makers host dance marathon

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some students at Liberty High School put on their dancing shoes for a good cause.

The Liberty High Difference Makers hosted a dance marathon on Sunday.

They raised more than $36,000 to financially and emotionally support kids with life-threatening diseases.

The students didn’t know until a few weeks ago if they’d even be able to hold the annual event because of the pandemic.

“We’ve had some dance surges, so everybody gets in the middle and just dances and goes all out,” said Abigail Hall, Liberty High School sophomore. “It’s been a hard year because of COVID and everything, so it’s a way for everybody to just let loose and have fun.”

The money raised will benefit the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and Fight with Flash Foundation.

