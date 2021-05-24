Advertisement

Iowa’s Izaya Fullard proud of family history to Yoko Ono and John Lennon

By Josh Christensen
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior first baseman Izaya Fullard is known for a lot of things such as hitting home runs or that his dad, Kenny Fullard, is a former Iowa basketball player. However, his last name carries the most meaning; his full last name is Ono-Fullard, meaning his great aunt is Yoko Ono, which also means his great uncle is John Lennon.

He’s never been afraid to share his family’s history, but for him personally, it wasn’t until he got older when he truly realized the significance.

“We always had Believe and Imagine, just stuff like that around the house,” Fullard said. “I never knew what it meant until I got to high school and my parents talked to me about Yoko and John. I was like, wow, I’m really related to someone that’s famous.”

Izaya has learned about his family through stories from his mom, Reiko, or his cousin, Sean Lennon, the son of John Lennon. The more he learns, the more he’s learned to appreciate his Japanese heritage.

“My mom tried to get me to learn Japanese at a young age, and I was too stubborn; I didn’t want to do it,” Fullard said. “Just as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to learn that that’s part of me, that’s who I am.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file photo)
Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
The Iowa Board of Corrections announced the name of the next warden at Anamosa State...
Former warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary takes voluntary demotion
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Iowa man serving life for killing infant dies in prison
Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer
Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer
Audio of Linn-Mar teacher pressuring students to wear masks has some parents upset

Latest News

Iowa's Izaya Fullard has a connection to the Beatles. His great aunt is Yoko Ono, which means...
Iowa's Izaya Fullard proud of family relation to Yoko Ono and John Lennon
Cedar Falls wins first team title since 2011
Cedar Falls wins first team title since 2011 to wrap up state meet
Biermann wins four titles for Western Dubuque Bobcats
Hostetler continues family tradition, Biermann wins four titles in 2A-3A final day at State track
Kirkwood players celebrate after the Eagles defeated Miles Community College 9-1 in the North...
Kirkwood headed to NJCAA World Series, sophomores decision to return pays off