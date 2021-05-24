Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has surpassed 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as of Monday morning.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,321,468 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 55 more COVID-19 cases, but had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 370,670 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,035 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 612 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,752,870 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 9.0 percent.

There are 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 17 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 33 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

India 3rd country to surpass 300,000 COVID deaths