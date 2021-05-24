Iowa DCI agent takes the stand in Bahena Rivera murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This morning an agent from Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation took the stand in week two of the Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial.

He’s charged with murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

The 20-year-old was jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn that year when she disappeared.

Prosecutors say Bahena Rivera led authorities to where he placed her body in a corn field about a month later.

He’s an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

On Monday, DCI Agent Trent Vileta, who works on a major crimes unit, took the stand in the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.

He spoke about the process they undergo when taking part in any missing persons case.

Agent Vileta said they always look into a person’s lifestyle. He said Tibbetts was different from a lot of other victims the DCI has seen.

“A lot of our victims, there’s drugs and alcohol, there’s abusive relationships.” Vileta said. “There’s all these different factors that would push that person into a higher risk of becoming a victim. Mollie Tibbetts didn’t have any of those. Mollie Tibbetts had probably had the nicest text messages we ever read. We had a hard time finding something negative about Mollie Tibbetts.”

Prosecutors also brought up several people who have been mentioned the last few days during testimony, including Tibbett’s boyfriend Dalton Jack. Jack was publicly cleared as a suspect on July 25.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys brought up Dalton Jack’s anger and the fact that he cheated on Tibbetts.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown said based on their information, Dalton Jack was eliminated as a suspect.

Prosecutors then turned to Wayne Cheney, a farmer who had been convicted of stalking previously in two other cases. Cheney also lived in the area near where Mollie Tibbetts was located.

DCI agent Vileta said Cheney was interviewed multiple times and law enforcement paid a lot of attention to him, but he was also ultimately eliminated as a suspect.

