Advertisement

Iowa DCI agent takes the stand in Bahena Rivera murder trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This morning an agent from Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation took the stand in week two of the Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial.

He’s charged with murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

The 20-year-old was jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn that year when she disappeared.

Prosecutors say Bahena Rivera led authorities to where he placed her body in a corn field about a month later.

He’s an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

On Monday, DCI Agent Trent Vileta, who works on a major crimes unit, took the stand in the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.

He spoke about the process they undergo when taking part in any missing persons case.

Agent Vileta said they always look into a person’s lifestyle. He said Tibbetts was different from a lot of other victims the DCI has seen.

“A lot of our victims, there’s drugs and alcohol, there’s abusive relationships.” Vileta said. “There’s all these different factors that would push that person into a higher risk of becoming a victim. Mollie Tibbetts didn’t have any of those. Mollie Tibbetts had probably had the nicest text messages we ever read. We had a hard time finding something negative about Mollie Tibbetts.”

Prosecutors also brought up several people who have been mentioned the last few days during testimony, including Tibbett’s boyfriend Dalton Jack. Jack was publicly cleared as a suspect on July 25.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys brought up Dalton Jack’s anger and the fact that he cheated on Tibbetts.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown said based on their information, Dalton Jack was eliminated as a suspect.

Prosecutors then turned to Wayne Cheney, a farmer who had been convicted of stalking previously in two other cases. Cheney also lived in the area near where Mollie Tibbetts was located.

DCI agent Vileta said Cheney was interviewed multiple times and law enforcement paid a lot of attention to him, but he was also ultimately eliminated as a suspect.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old...
Operation Quickfind for Jamira Lewis canceled
(file photo)
Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
Iowa reports 148 new COVID cases Sunday, no new deaths
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Ernst undecided on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
Ernst says she’s waiting for committee review before deciding on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police

Latest News

Galena sees tourism boost as Illinois enters bridge phase
This morning an agent from Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation took the stand in week two...
Iowa DCI agent takes stand in week 2 of Bahena Rivera murder trial
In the last year since Floyd's death, there's been a movement on police reform.
The movement for police reforms continues a year after George Floyd's death
Iowa's House Democratic Whip is urging Governor Reynolds to take action after authorities at...
Iowa's House Democratic Whip urges Gov. Reynolds to take action at Anamosa State Prison