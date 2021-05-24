Iowa City Transit seeking public input on changes to bus schedules, routes and more

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is making changes to its bus schedules, routes and stops starting in August, but before that they are seeking public input.

The Iowa City Transit Director of Transportation Services says all of their current routes will see changes. It’s part of the City’s area transit study started two years ago with Coralville and the university of Iowa to provide, quicker, more efficient bus service, and meet where the most needs are. There will be 11 new or modified bus routes with new names, and schedules.

Director Darian Nagle-Gamm says one thing they looked at is where areas in town that have overlapping service between their transit system, Coralville and Cambus at the University. One place was here at the Newton Road stop behind the VA.

“One area you will see that is from the interchange to the hospital, so one thing that we’ve done is take a look at the whole system holistically, and said okay we have this much service going to the hospital maybe the best thing we can do is reallocate some of that service on Iowa City Transit to other places that have needs,” said Nagle-Gamm.

Nagle-Gamm says with their other new changes to fare and transfer policies, riders will be able to transfer at all bus stops in Iowa City not just the interchange. All passes and single-ride tickets can be used on Iowa City Transit and Coralville Transit starting July 6th.

Before any of these changes are finalized, people will have a chance to ask questions and voice concerns at a virtual City Council public meeting on June 1st. People can also submit written comments to ICTransit@iowa-city.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.