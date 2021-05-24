Advertisement

Health screenings ending at Cedar Rapids Airport in July

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In another sign of the nearing end of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Eastern Iowa Airport will end its health-screening program for outbound passengers as of July 1st.

The partnership with Mercy Medical Center launched in January as a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The announcement comes as air travel has steadily increased, hitting a Pandemic record over the weekend, as cases have dropped with rising vaccinations and the CDC issued relaxed guidance for those fully vaccinated.

”We believe we have reached a point in which it makes sense to suspend the screenings,” airport director Marty Lenss said. “If conditions change, we will be able to re-start the program.”

Mercy’s Dr. Time Sagers agreed, saying conditions of the pandemic warrant suspending the screenings.

“We’re seeing that the vaccine is working and cases are remaining low. As vaccination rates increase and the number of COVID cases decrease in the region, we are confident that it’s safe to cease general population screening at the Eastern Iowa Airport,” Dr. Sagers says.

