Galena sees tourism boost as Illinois enters bridge phase

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALENA, Illinois (KWQC) - People are making their way back to popular tourist spots like Galena as COVID-19 restrictions relax. The Galena tourism office says they are still seeing about a ten percent decline in the number of tourists inside city limits.

“We are going from a record-breaking amazing year to a devastating year, and now we are rebuilding,” says Rose Noble, President, and CEO of Galena County Tourism.

Since the state of Illinois entered the bridge phase of its COVID-19 restoration plan last week, the city is already seeing an influx of tourists.

“We have seen a pretty steady stream of people of visitors which we are happy about. People are still a little bit hesitant of course with COVID,” says Noble, “Then moving into fully open is just going to be even better because there will be no limit.”

With Memorial Day coming up, it’s an opportunity for the tourist town to make a comeback.

“Three-day weekends are huge weekends for us and with the governor’s announcement of the bridge phase, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Noble says.

With more tourists in town, the city is hoping to bring back lost revenue.

“When people come to events we know that they are spending money at our restaurants, in our retail shops, and at our hotels so it’s going to have a huge positive impact on us,” Noble says.

Galena has listed the mask mandate on Main Street. Many businesses still require masks inside their store. Outdoor dining on Main Street is available for anyone not comfortable eating inside a restaurant.

