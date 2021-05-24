Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts; prosecution rests in Bahena Rivera murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following four days of testimony and after 18 witnesses took the stand, prosecutors rested their case Monday in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

Bahena River is on trial accused of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

On Monday, jurors heard testimony from the lead investigator for the case from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Special Agent Trent Vileta said security footage from a home in Brooklyn on July 18, 2018, helped lead investigators to Bahena Rivera. The video - shown to jurors last week - showed Tibbetts jogging through a neighborhood in Brooklyn the evening she disappeared. The footage also showed a black Chevy Malibu driven by Bahena Rivera making several passes through the area.

“The footage on Logan Collins cameras broke open the case for us, it was the lead that we needed,” Agent Vileta testified.

In cross-examination, Bahena Rivera defense attorney Chad Frese questioned Vileta about several additional potential suspects in the case, including known sex offenders and those with a history of violence against women. One of the men the defense mentioned Monday lived next door to the property where Tibbetts’ body was found on August 21, 2018.

When asked why investigators didn’t question that neighbor specifically after Tibbetts’ body was located, Vileta answered, “We didn’t need to . . . I would say Cristhian Rivera cleared (the neighbor).”

Prosecutor Scott Brown asked Vileta about admissions, highlighting that only one person offered information connecting them to the case.

Brown: “Did any of the men that you talked to indicate that Mollie Tibbetts threatened to call the police on them?”

Vileta: “No, just Cristhian Rivera did.”

Brown: “Were you able to develop any information from any of the men including Dalton Jack, any information from any of those men that they made admissions that Mollie Tibbetts was in the trunk of their car?”

Vileta: “No, just Cristhian Rivera is the only one that told us that.”

Brown: “Did any of the other men that were interviewed in this case describe to you how Mollie Tibbets would have been found?”

Vileta: “No, just Cristhian Rivera did.”

Brown: “And that is that she was covered by cornstalks correct?”

Vileta: “Correct.”

Brown: “How was Mollie Tibbetts found in the field?”

Vileta: “Covered with cornstalks.”

Brown: “Who provided you that information prior to you seeing her in the cornfield?”

Vileta: “Cristhian Rivera did.”

Brown: “Any of the other men that you interviewed at all give you that information?”

Vileta: “No.”

Brown: “One person in this case is that right?”

Vileta: “That is correct yes.”

Brown: “That person is the man sitting here to my right, Cristhian Rivera would you agree?”

Vileta: “Yes.”

Cell phone tracking evidence explained

FBI agent Kevin Horan testified Monday about data obtained using Mollie’s cell phone signal and nearby cell phone towers.

Horan explained that data showed Tibbetts’ phone traveled eastbound out of Brooklyn - on a path similar to known paths Tibbetts took while jogging - during the evening hours of July 18, 2018. The data showed moved at a pace that was consistent with someone running at a 10-minute-mile pace.

At 8:35 p.m., the phone began traveling southbound at speeds of up to 60 m.p.h. and stopped moving in rural Poweshiek County at 8:53 p.m., the phone then stopped transmitting data to any nearby towers.

Medical examiner, forensics expert take the stand

The state medical examiner testified that he found at least nine stab wounds on Mollie’s body during an autopsy.

Dr. DennishKlein testified he was unable to obtain useful blood or fingerprints during the autopsy due to the decomposition of the remains located during the morning hours of August 21, 2018. Klein said the autopsy found nine definitive wounds, but that he suspected up to 12 total wounds. He said he determined Tibbetts’ cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and the manner of death to be homicide.

Forensic anthropologist Heather Garvin noted sharp-force wounds were evident on the remains during her testimony.

State rests, defense requests motion for acquittal

Following four days of testimony, the state wrapped up its case against Rivera after calling 18 witnesses to testify. After the jury was dismissed for the day, defense attorney Jennifer Frese made a motion for acquittal in the case, claiming the state had not presented a case that warranted a first-degree murder conviction.

Judge Joel Yates denied the motion

Court resumes Tuesday morning at 8:30 as defense attorneys are expected to present their case to jurors.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.