Waterloo Police investigating deadly shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a disorderly call near the area of West 4th and Jefferson at 12:15 A.M.

As officers arrived, they shots fired near the 300 block of West 4th and saw numerous people running from the area.

Officers found a male laying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Police tried lifesaving measures before the ambulance arrived.

The victim was transported to Allen Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family. An autopsy will be completed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner in the near future.

Authorities say there were numerous people in the area when the shooting occurred and are asking any witnesses to come forward and contract the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

