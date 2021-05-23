Advertisement

Waterloo Police investigating deadly shooting

(file graphic)
(file graphic)
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a disorderly call near the area of West 4th and Jefferson at 12:15 A.M.

As officers arrived, they shots fired near the 300 block of West 4th and saw numerous people running from the area.

Officers found a male laying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Police tried lifesaving measures before the ambulance arrived.

The victim was transported to Allen Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family. An autopsy will be completed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner in the near future.

Authorities say there were numerous people in the area when the shooting occurred and are asking any witnesses to come forward and contract the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file photo)
Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
The Iowa Board of Corrections announced the name of the next warden at Anamosa State...
Former warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary takes voluntary demotion
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Iowa man serving life for killing infant dies in prison
Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer
Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer
Audio of Linn-Mar teacher pressuring students to wear masks has some parents upset

Latest News

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
Iowa reports 148 new COVID cases Sunday, no new deaths
Ernst undecided on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
Ernst says she’s waiting for committee review before deciding on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
Daughters of the Revolution rededicate Revolutionary War memorial for Nathan Brown
Daughters of the American Revolution rededicate Revolutionary War memorial for Nathan Brown
Dew Tour helping Des Moines businesses
Dew Tour helping Des Moines businesses