Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday...
Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) – Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

