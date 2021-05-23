Operation Quickfind: Jamira Lewis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Jamira M. Lewis.

Lewis is described as a Black female, 5′8″ tall, weighs 180 lbs, and has red and black braids in her hair.

Authorities say she was last seen at 393 17th Street SE at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, May 21st.

Police say Lewis has ADHD, detachment disorder, and diminished mental capacity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

