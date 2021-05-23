Oelwein Police arrest teens for multiple burglaries
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Oelwein Police arrested 4 teens for multiple burglaries that happened over the past few weeks.
Authorities say the arrests include two 14-year-old boys, a 14 year-old-girl, and a 13-year-old boy.
Police believe the teens are responsible for burglaries into vehicles, warehouses, garages and businesses.
Investigators also believe they stole a vehicle and started a fire in a garage.
The parents of the teens have been notified and charges are being referred to juvenile court services.
