Oelwein Police arrest teens for multiple burglaries

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Oelwein Police arrested 4 teens for multiple burglaries that happened over the past few weeks.

Authorities say the arrests include two 14-year-old boys, a 14 year-old-girl, and a 13-year-old boy.

Police believe the teens are responsible for burglaries into vehicles, warehouses, garages and businesses.

Investigators also believe they stole a vehicle and started a fire in a garage.

The parents of the teens have been notified and charges are being referred to juvenile court services.

The Oelwein Police Department has completed the investigation into multiple burglaries that have occurred over the past... Posted by Oelwein Police Department on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.