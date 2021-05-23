More of the same

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We continue to keep chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms in the forecast as we start off the work week.

Look for scattered light rain activity and a pop-up thunderstorm or two on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s once again. Those that see even just a few breaks in the cloud will warm quickly with little sunshine going a long way. If cloud cover isn’t able to break up overhead, temps will be slightly cooler for those localized spots.

A cold front Tuesday will bring a more organized round of showers and thunderstorms with a slight cool down behind on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.